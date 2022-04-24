ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 88,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

NYSE:COP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

