McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of McKesson worth $29,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in McKesson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $318.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.48. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $335.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

