Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Hasbro worth $29,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

