General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $34,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $77,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $66,937,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $89.07 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

