EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,839 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EVI Industries by 313.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $212.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.77.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter.

About EVI Industries (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.