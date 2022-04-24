iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,208,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 393,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

