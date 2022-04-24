Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Rayonier by 27.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,179,000 after buying an additional 1,697,317 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,587,000 after purchasing an additional 259,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 631,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYN stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

