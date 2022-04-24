Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 77,060 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,060 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $315.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.47. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.