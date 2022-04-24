Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $864,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($132.71) to £111 ($144.42) in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

