Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $211.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.75 and its 200-day moving average is $192.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

