Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

