Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

