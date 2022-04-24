AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,672 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.34.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

