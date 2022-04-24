Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.10 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

