Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

