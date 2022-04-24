Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 75,420 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,420 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of AKTS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $12.87.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.74% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

