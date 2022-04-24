Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 28.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 116.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.06. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

