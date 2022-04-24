Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $882,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $161.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

