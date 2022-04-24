S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $379.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.31 and a 200 day moving average of $429.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $363.54 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

