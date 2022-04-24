SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after acquiring an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 766,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,554,000.

SPEM opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

