Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $257.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.69 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.94 and a 200-day moving average of $271.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

