Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.15% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $102.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.72. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.