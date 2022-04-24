Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 547 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.