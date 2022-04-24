Credit Suisse Group Raises Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $18.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MERC. Raymond James raised their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of MERC opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $518.96 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $408,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

