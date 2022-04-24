Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NGL opened at $2.21 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

