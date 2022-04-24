Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 24,810 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,794,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,901,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57.

