Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $164.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $166.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

