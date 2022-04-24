Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,749,000 after purchasing an additional 396,259 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,663,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

