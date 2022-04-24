2,276 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after acquiring an additional 703,392 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 630,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,037,000 after purchasing an additional 246,555 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

