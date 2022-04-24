Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,428 shares of company stock worth $19,206,783 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

