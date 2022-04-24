Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter.

RFDI stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

