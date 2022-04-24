EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.
Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.