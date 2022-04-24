Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

NYSE NSC opened at $258.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

