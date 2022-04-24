Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Shares of NKE opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average of $150.60. The company has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

