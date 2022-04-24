iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $192.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.