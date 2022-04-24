Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $247.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

