Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

VOO opened at $391.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

