Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $20,520,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.31 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

