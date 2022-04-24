ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after buying an additional 293,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after buying an additional 375,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OKE opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

