iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,805,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.