EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $183,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,188. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

