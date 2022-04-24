EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 299,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

