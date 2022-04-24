EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,258 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,379.7% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 212,296 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

ESGE stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25.

