Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,538 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.85% of National Bankshares worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NKSH opened at $35.22 on Friday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

