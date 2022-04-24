Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 702,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.56% of Infinera worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Infinera by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Infinera by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 185,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Infinera (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.