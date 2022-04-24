Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,803 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.24% of Meritage Homes worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $213,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $80.15 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

