Royce & Associates LP Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.51% of InterDigital worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. FIL Ltd raised its position in InterDigital by 53.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after buying an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in InterDigital by 482.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after buying an additional 169,889 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $606,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

InterDigital Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.