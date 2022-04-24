Royce & Associates LP Sells 129,604 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 129,604 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.44% of Cutera worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Cutera by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cutera by 195.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 98.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 33.3% in the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Cutera stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 913.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

