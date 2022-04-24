EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

