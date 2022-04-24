EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth approximately $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 633.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 340,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 294,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 327.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

